Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7085 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Pennon Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Pennon Group stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Pennon Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $26.35.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

