Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7085 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Pennon Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Pennon Group stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Pennon Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $26.35.
About Pennon Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.