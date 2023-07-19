Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.75.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.87. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 213,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.