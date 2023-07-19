PepsiCo, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PEP opened at $184.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.43. The company has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

