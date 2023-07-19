PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.43. The stock has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.