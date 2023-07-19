PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Shares Down 9.4%

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 523,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 171,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

PharmaTher Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

PharmaTher Company Profile

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's product in pipeline includes Ketamine intravenous injection, which is in Phase II and III clinical trials for Parkinson's disease, anesthesia and sedation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications.

