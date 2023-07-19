Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
PM traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,346. The stock has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
