PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Trading Down 4.4%

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 1,174,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,149,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

