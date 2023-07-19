Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.