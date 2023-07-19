Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

AMED opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

