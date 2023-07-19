Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $232,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,661,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,009,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

