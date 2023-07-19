Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 396,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,286.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,559,305.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,305.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $283,838.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,986 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,290. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

