Pictet & Cie Europe SA Invests $201,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,586,000,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,485,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $495.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.