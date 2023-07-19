Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $281,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 548,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3,030.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 167,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 162,479 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock worth $5,517,008. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $196.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day moving average of $179.95.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

