Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. 1,596,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,040. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.