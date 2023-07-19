Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. 689,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,846. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

