Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,667. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

