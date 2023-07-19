Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
PHT opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
