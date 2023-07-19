Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PHT opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

