Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Plug Power stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

