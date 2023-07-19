Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.95. 20,105,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 21,819,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

