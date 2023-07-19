Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,172,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 794,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 419.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 309,161 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,167,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after purchasing an additional 292,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -157.89%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

