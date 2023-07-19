Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.00

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

