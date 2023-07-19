Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,330.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($30.47) and last traded at GBX 2,315 ($30.27), with a volume of 244586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,235 ($29.22).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,014.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

