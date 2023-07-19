Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) will post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY23 guidance at $14.62-16.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $14.50-$16.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pool Trading Down 0.6 %

POOL opened at $357.87 on Wednesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.96.

Pool Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.20.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

