PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PCH. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

