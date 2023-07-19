Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 81,210 shares.The stock last traded at $62.38 and had previously closed at $60.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on POWL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $756.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $29,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 139,697 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,697,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

