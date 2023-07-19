Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) & AT&T (NYSE:T) Critical Comparison

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) and AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Powerstorm alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A AT&T -7.52% 15.47% 4.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerstorm and AT&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AT&T $120.74 billion 0.86 -$7.86 billion ($1.27) -11.49

Analyst Ratings

Powerstorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AT&T.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Powerstorm and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 0 10 4 1 2.40

AT&T has a consensus price target of $20.56, suggesting a potential upside of 40.94%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Powerstorm has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AT&T beats Powerstorm on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

(Get Free Report)

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides Virtual Private Networks, AT&T Dedicated Internet, Ethernet, data services, security, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed and professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband services, including fiber connections and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The Latin America segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico under the AT&T and Unefon brand names, as well as sells smartphones through its owned stores, agents and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerstorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerstorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.