PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.24.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.25. 970,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 114.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 190.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.