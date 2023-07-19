Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $173.69 and last traded at $173.69. 3,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.06.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $859.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

