Presearch (PRE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $76,080.82

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $76,080.82 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

