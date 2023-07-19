Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $205.68

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.68 and last traded at $205.61, with a volume of 21224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Primerica Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Primerica's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile



Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

