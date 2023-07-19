Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

CAT stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.69. 422,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,155. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.07. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

