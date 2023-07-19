Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $725.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $758.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

