Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 100.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,873 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

PATH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 1,630,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,645. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.