Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $221.85. The stock had a trading volume of 96,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average of $187.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $147.64 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

