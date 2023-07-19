Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 2.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.93. The company had a trading volume of 541,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,417. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

