Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 178,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

