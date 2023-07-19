ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Up 7.6%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 112,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 265,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProKidney during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

