ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Up 7.6%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 112,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 265,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
