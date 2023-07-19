Prom One Day Volume Hits $1.69 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $71.61 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00013120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,914.88 or 1.00027860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.95344085 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,472,716.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

