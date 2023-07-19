Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.35 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $72.35 million and $2.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00013188 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,065.25 or 1.00026031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.91614156 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,700,335.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

