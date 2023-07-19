ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.25. 1,690,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,410,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUMP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

