ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.06

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.06 and last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 469482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.82.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.