ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Head to Head Survey

ProSomnus and Alpha Tau Medical are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSomnus and Alpha Tau Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $19.39 million 1.68 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.23) -18.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ProSomnus has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

8.1% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of ProSomnus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus N/A N/A -27.04% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -15.42% -13.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProSomnus and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProSomnus presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 392.61%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.64%. Given ProSomnus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than Alpha Tau Medical.

Summary

ProSomnus beats Alpha Tau Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

