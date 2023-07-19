Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 191,888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,830,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 582,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.