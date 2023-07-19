PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $2,527,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,854,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,070,370.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $2,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,854,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,070,370.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,912 shares of company stock worth $39,249,035. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $146.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

