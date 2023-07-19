Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $43,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $294.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.86.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.