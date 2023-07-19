PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,399 shares.The stock last traded at $27.50 and had previously closed at $28.45.

PureTech Health Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PureTech Health by 15.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

