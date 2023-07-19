Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

