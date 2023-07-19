Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:PIM opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $3.57.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
