Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

