Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PPT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
