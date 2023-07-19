Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Lowered by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE GIL opened at C$41.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$34.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$950.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$962.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 15.55%.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$298,146.00. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

