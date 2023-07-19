Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Decreased by Analyst

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

PHX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.